Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 4,082 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

