Cooper Financial Group Takes $356,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHRW opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

