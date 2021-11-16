CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

COR opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,498,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

