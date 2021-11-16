Cormark Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$235.00 to C$265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD opened at C$212.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$201.92 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$242.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$233.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.