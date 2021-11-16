Cormark Increases Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$6.28

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$6.28 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$6.30 to C$7.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Storm Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.98.

Shares of TSE SRX opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.06.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

