Cormark Raises Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$66.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$46.50 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBL. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$23.75 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.