CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

CorMedix stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.43. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. On average, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

