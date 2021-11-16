Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 375,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,047. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.