Corsicana & Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 0.9% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.36. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,109. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

