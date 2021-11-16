Corsicana & Co. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 210,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,448,137. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

