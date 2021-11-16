Corsicana & Co. Invests $32,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.