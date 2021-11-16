Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after acquiring an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.