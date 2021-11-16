Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,854 shares of company stock worth $29,506,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Coupa Software by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

