CPChain Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $400,518.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.30 or 0.00331532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

