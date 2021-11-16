Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $36.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWB shares. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

