Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after buying an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,011,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

