Credit Suisse AG Purchases 47,600 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 450.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIR opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of -1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $211,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,832 shares of company stock worth $5,261,638. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

