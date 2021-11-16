Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.56% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $1,037,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DCRC opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.