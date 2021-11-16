Credit Suisse AG Sells 106,078 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 106,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 176,229 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 39.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 701.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.