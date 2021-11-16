Credit Suisse AG Sells 22,618 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

