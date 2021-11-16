Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHY. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,441 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

