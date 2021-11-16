Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Gap Down to $20.37

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $18.75. Crescent Capital BDC shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 5,813 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $538.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

