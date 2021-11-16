Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 643,300 shares, a growth of 354.0% from the October 14th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWEGF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

