Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 36,644 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

Cricut stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $1,854,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $9,517,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

