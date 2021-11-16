Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $905,839.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,858,544 shares of company stock valued at $52,622,417 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

