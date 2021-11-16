Critical Contrast: QDM International (QDMI) versus Its Rivals

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares QDM International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QDM International
|$120,000.00
|N/A
|-2.19
|QDM International Competitors
|$9.00 billion
|$669.16 million
|39.91
Institutional and Insider Ownership
67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares QDM International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QDM International
|N/A
|N/A
|-435.51%
|QDM International Competitors
|6.00%
|17.26%
|5.56%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QDM International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QDM International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|QDM International Competitors
|244
|1048
|1183
|45
|2.41
As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 5.19%. Given QDM International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
QDM International has a beta of 7.28, meaning that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
QDM International competitors beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
QDM International Company Profile
QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.