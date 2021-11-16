Critical Review: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld -137.56% -21.34% -10.14%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 OneSpaWorld 0 1 0 0 2.00

Life Time Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. OneSpaWorld has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.77%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Time Group and OneSpaWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneSpaWorld $120.93 million 9.19 -$280.49 million ($1.03) -11.93

Life Time Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpaWorld.

Summary

Life Time Group beats OneSpaWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

