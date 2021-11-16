Critical Review: Titan Machinery (TITN) and Its Rivals

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Titan Machinery to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, meaning that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Machinery and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion $19.36 million 23.16 Titan Machinery Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -14.59

Titan Machinery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Machinery and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Titan Machinery Competitors 141 697 1044 52 2.52

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Titan Machinery’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 2.10% 11.04% 4.92% Titan Machinery Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Summary

Titan Machinery beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.