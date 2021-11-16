Critical Survey: Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) & The Competition

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ: GCBC) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Greene County Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million $23.94 million 11.14 Greene County Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.58

Greene County Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Greene County Bancorp. Greene County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23% Greene County Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.30% 1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greene County Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Greene County Bancorp Competitors 112 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 4.84%. Given Greene County Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greene County Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene County Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp rivals beat Greene County Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.