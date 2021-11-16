Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $966.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

