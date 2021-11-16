CryptoEnergy Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,544.11 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $28,544.11 and $2.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.49 or 0.00214601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010414 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEnergy is cryptoenergy.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

CryptoEnergy Coin Trading

