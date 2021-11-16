Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 20,100 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

