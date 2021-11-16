Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

