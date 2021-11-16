Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

