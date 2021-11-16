Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,911.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,718.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,591.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,921.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

