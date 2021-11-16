Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graham by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $591.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $445.00 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $595.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

