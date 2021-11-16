Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 66,444 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,444 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

