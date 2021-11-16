Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of ALGM opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 157,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $4,789,244.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.