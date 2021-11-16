Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 564 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 114.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,911.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,718.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,591.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,921.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

