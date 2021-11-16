Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CFO Jerry Salinas Sells 36,580 Shares of Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFR. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

