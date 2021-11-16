Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,448,000 after buying an additional 194,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average is $154.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

