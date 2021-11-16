Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $454,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of GM stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

