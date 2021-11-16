Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 700 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,681,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,079,000 after purchasing an additional 432,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 91.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Truist decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

BWXT stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.