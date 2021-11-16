Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $523.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.