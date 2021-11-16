CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Position Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $201.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

