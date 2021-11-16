Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%.

Shares of CYTH stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 27,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTH shares. TheStreet lowered Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.