Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%.
Shares of CYTH stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 27,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85.
In other news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTH shares. TheStreet lowered Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.