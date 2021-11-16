Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 103.67% and a negative net margin of 58.02%.

Shares of Cyren stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 35,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cyren at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

