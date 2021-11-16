CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.26 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $473.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

