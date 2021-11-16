D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 40.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

