DA Davidson Comments on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter.

MWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

